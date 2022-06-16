Digimon Survive English Trailer Provides New Overview Of Its Gameplay

Digimon Survive makes its way to stores in July, and a new English trailer gives fans a gameplay overview for the visual novel meets strategy title.

The story centers on protagonist Takuma Momozuka, a student on a school camping trip where he and his friends find their way to the Digital World. Each finds a Digimon partner – with Takuma befriending Agumon – and must find a way back to their world. The game’s drama unfolds in a visual novel style, and players can use a cellphone to scan the environment for hidden clues. Combat adopts a turn-based strategy format complete with a grid battlefield. The video also shows off the evolution chart displaying the digivolution paths your critters can take.

Digimon Survive launches July 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.