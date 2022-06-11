Sci-Fi Puzzle Adventure Game, The Entropy Centre, Hits PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Later This Year

The Entropy Centre, a sci-fi first-person puzzle adventure game, was just showcased during today’s Future Games Show conference, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.

The gameplay trailer did not reveal a release date, but with only half a year left, you at least know you’ll be waiting no more than roughly six months for it. That’s great because The Entropy Centre looks like an intriguing and fun puzzle game. A new British indie studio called Stubby Games is developing it, and Playstack is publishing the title. It is built around a puzzle mechanic that “allows players to think in reverse and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles,” such as the game’s main obstacle: reversing time far enough back to stop Earth from imploding.

You can check out this mechanic in action and more in the gameplay trailer below:

“Players join the game’s protagonist, Aria, as she awakens inside the bowels of a colossal space station – The Entropy Centre – in near-orbit of Earth,” a press release reads. “Two immediate problems face her: Earth has been set ablaze from an extinction-level event, and The Entropy Centre itself appears abandoned and on the brink of imminent collapse.

“With the aid of Astra – a talking gun capable of moving objects backwards in time – Aria can restore the facility’s collapsed bridges, reassemble destroyed pathways, and overcome ingenious complex puzzles to progress to the core of The Entropy Center in the hope of surviving this seemingly doomed space station and, somehow, finding a way home.”

Here are some screenshots from The Entropy Centre:

Stubby Games founder Daniel Stubbington says The Entropy Centre “isn’t pulling any punches” and is the “crazy time-manipulating” game they’ve wanted to create for a long time. Stubby Games did not reveal a release date for The Entropy Centre, but it will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime this year.

Are you excited to play The Entropy Centre? Let us know in the comments below!