Sonic Origins Gets New Trailer Showcasing The Classics

During today's Sonic Central livestream, Sega released a new trailer for Sonic Origins. The compilation, which brings together several of Sonic's most classic and beloved titles, is set to launch later this month.

You can see them right at the start of the Sonic Central stream below:

Sonic Origins contains Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Each game has been fully remastered and includes new features. In addition to different missions you can complete for coins to unlock historical assets from the past, the games can all be played free from the limited lives and in widescreen format, plus new animations have been added to expand on the stories of those original games.

Sonic Origins comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 23. For more on Sonic Origins, check out our 2021 interview with chief creative officer and head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka here.