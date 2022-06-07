Sega Reveals Animated Prequel Sonic Frontiers Prologue

Sonic Frontiers has quickly become one of the most talked about games on social media, and now, Sega is giving fans even more to talk about through Sonic Frontiers Prologue. This new animated special stars Knuckles and is set before the events of Sonic Frontiers. The animated episode means to reveal more about the world of Sonic and his upcoming adventure.

You can see the super short teaser for Sonic Frontiers Prologue below at the 8:48min mark:

Sonic Frontiers is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC later this year.