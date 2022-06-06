Voices And Items Added To Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Today

About nine months after its release, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a big patch today, introducing two much-requested features that will hopefully make the brawler feel like a more well-rounded product. Developer Ludosity has announced it's finally adding character voices and items to the game today.

Paired with some substantial character balance adjustments and stage changes, Nick Brawl's fighters will now have voices, with many of the original actors for these characters reprising their roles. This includes what looks to be a big rework of Sandy, which you can see in the embedded tweet above. Here's the complete cast list as revealed by the Nick Brawl Twitter account:

Jim Cummings: Shredder / CatDog (Cat)

Tom Kenny: Spongebob / CatDog (Dog)

Bill Fagerbakke: Patrick

Carolyn Lawrence: Sandy

Alex Cazares: Oblina

Jim Meskimen: Nigel Thornberry

Richard Horvitz: Zim

Vivian Vencer: Toph

Dustin Sardella: Aang

Janet Varney: Korra

Fred Tatasciore: Reptar

Bentley Griffin: Lincoln Loud

Jessica DiCicco: Lucy Loud

Franchesca Marie Smith: Helga

Townsend Coleman: Michelangelo

Cam Clarke: Leonardo

Abby Trott: April O'Neil

Frank Welker: Garfield

Billy West: Ren & Stimpy

David Kaye: Powdered Toast Man

David Kaufman: Danny Phantom

Janice Kawaye: Jenny

With the entire cast getting voiced, it's safe to assume upcoming characters Hugh Neutron and Rocko will receive the same treatment. As stated before, items are also joining the game, but there's almost no detail on what those items may be or what they do in battle. We'll just have to play to find out.

The new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl patch hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today, with the Switch update coming later. PlayStation Plus members can claim a free copy of Nick Brawl until the end of June as part of the PS+ monthly game offerings alongside God of War and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.