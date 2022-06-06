Voices And Items Added To Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Today
About nine months after its release, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a big patch today, introducing two much-requested features that will hopefully make the brawler feel like a more well-rounded product. Developer Ludosity has announced it's finally adding character voices and items to the game today.
Alongside voice acting and items, here are the latest patch notes! pic.twitter.com/gfTHwtz4Tj— Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022
Paired with some substantial character balance adjustments and stage changes, Nick Brawl's fighters will now have voices, with many of the original actors for these characters reprising their roles. This includes what looks to be a big rework of Sandy, which you can see in the embedded tweet above. Here's the complete cast list as revealed by the Nick Brawl Twitter account:
- Jim Cummings: Shredder / CatDog (Cat)
- Tom Kenny: Spongebob / CatDog (Dog)
- Bill Fagerbakke: Patrick
- Carolyn Lawrence: Sandy
- Alex Cazares: Oblina
- Jim Meskimen: Nigel Thornberry
- Richard Horvitz: Zim
- Vivian Vencer: Toph
- Dustin Sardella: Aang
- Janet Varney: Korra
- Fred Tatasciore: Reptar
- Bentley Griffin: Lincoln Loud
- Jessica DiCicco: Lucy Loud
- Franchesca Marie Smith: Helga
- Townsend Coleman: Michelangelo
- Cam Clarke: Leonardo
- Abby Trott: April O'Neil
- Frank Welker: Garfield
- Billy West: Ren & Stimpy
- David Kaye: Powdered Toast Man
- David Kaufman: Danny Phantom
- Janice Kawaye: Jenny
With the entire cast getting voiced, it's safe to assume upcoming characters Hugh Neutron and Rocko will receive the same treatment. As stated before, items are also joining the game, but there's almost no detail on what those items may be or what they do in battle. We'll just have to play to find out.
The new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl patch hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today, with the Switch update coming later. PlayStation Plus members can claim a free copy of Nick Brawl until the end of June as part of the PS+ monthly game offerings alongside God of War and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.