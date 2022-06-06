Blossom Tales 2 Boss Trailer Reveals August Release Date

News
Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince is coming this August, and a new trailer shows off the rogues' gallery of bosses fans can expect to confront in the sequel.

The follow-up to the 2017 Zelda-inspired adventure launches on August 16. Like the first game, players steer an adventurer named Lily through a choice-driven story told by a grandfather to his kids a la The Princess Bride. You’ll hack and slash through dozens of dungeons across both a main story and sidequests. For an idea of the retro-inspired dangers in store, check out the game’s latest trailer. 

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince will be available on Switch and PC.

