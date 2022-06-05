Fortnite's New Season Is Here With Huge Changes And The Dark Side Of The Force

After a night of being offline following the Collision event, Fortnite is back, once again shaking up the norm with new biomes to explore, skins to unlock, and gameplay techniques to master. In the final moments of last night's event, we saw Obi-Wan Kenobi locked in combat with Darth Vader. The feared Sith Lord is one of the new skins that is unlockable when you purchase this season's battle pass. At a later date in the battle pass bonus tier, archaeologist Indiana Jones will join the fight.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is officially called Vibin', and true to form, it brings a colorful, party atmosphere to its new story thread and areas of the map. On the eastern coast, you'll see two new areas to explore: Rave Cave and Reality Falls. These Biomes feature giant mushrooms to bound across, as well as waterfalls and strange trees to interact with.

The tallest tree is called the Reality Tree and it's in full bloom, spreading Reality Seed Pods across the island. If you grab a seed and plant it, a Reality Sapling will grow. If you weed it, you'll be rewarded loot. The more times a sapling is uprooted, the better the loot. Yes, you can get Mythic weapons this way.

On the gameplay front, you can now use animals as mounts. If you see a wolf or boar, see if you can catch a ride. Ballers are also back thanks to the reappearance of the Screwballer amusement park ride. The Ballers have more health than before, can float on water, and are battery-operated, meaning you know how long the ride will be.

We'll have to wait to see what other surprises and changes await us in Vibin', but it's off to a great start, and you gotta love seeing Indiana Jones and Darth Vader joining the character ranks.

What did you think of the Collision event? And are you excited to jump into this new season? Let us know in the comments section below.