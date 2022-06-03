Admire The Beautiful Landscapes Of Final Fantasy XVI In These New Screenshots

You have Final Fantasy XVI on the brain if you’re anything like me. This game, which Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III studio is developing, has admittedly been on my mind since Square Enix revealed it in 2020. However, it’s especially front and center today after the FF XVI trailer that aired during yesterday’s State of Play.

That trailer featured new looks at gameplay, more information about the warring kingdoms, including the Empire, surrounding the story, and the key figures at the heart of it all. Yesterday’s trailer highlighted these characters because they seem to have the ability to transform into completely, or at least embody, the primals or summons seen throughout the Final Fantasy franchise – primals and summons such as Ifrit, Bahamut, Odin, Shiva, and more. Following that trailer, Square Enix has uploaded some new screenshots of the beautiful landscapes in FF XVI we’ll be trekking across, and they look fantastic. Check them out for yourself below:

As you can see, they feature new looks at different parts of this world that we haven’t yet seen in trailers, which have focused more on the story and combat of the game than the actual setting. These screenshots shed new light on the setting, though, including multiple locales we’ll likely be visiting when the game is released next summer.

