June Xbox Update Finally Lets You View Secret Achievements

You just heard the collective sigh of relief from achievement hunters all over the world because their hobby just got a lot more convenient.

That’s because after a new Xbox update, you'll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you’re playing an Xbox game. Before this update, you simply could not – the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online elsewhere to determine its objective. Starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post, as reported by IGN.

“If you don’t mind spoilers or want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox,” the blog post reads. “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game Activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.

“You can reveal secret achievements anywhere you like to play and track your achievements from Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Game Bar on your PC.”

Here’s a look at how it works:

[Source: IGN]

