Valve Plans To Address Team Fortress 2's Bot Problem

Team Fortress 2 remains an extremely popular game with a large active player base, but the last couple of years has seen it overrun by aimbots. A passionate group of fans has long pleaded with developer Valve to address the issue, and the company has finally responded.

Yesterday, the official Team Fortress 2 Twitter account posted a message in response to #SaveTF2, a peaceful campaign of fans working to raise awareness about the game’s rampant bot problem. Basically, bot programs have made the game nearly unplayable for some since they’ll instantly kill players upon loading up into match-ups, giving the bots users an unfair advantage. TF2 players have become increasingly vocal about the problem, but Valve has remained largely silent on the issue (even going quiet on the game’s forums) until posting the following message:

TF2 community, we hear you! We love this game and know you do, too. We see how large this issue has become and are working to improve things.

Valve doesn’t elaborate on how it plans to tackle the problem or when to expect a solution but getting the notoriously quiet company to respond is an accomplishment and measure of relief for Team Fortress 2 fans. Hopefully, it results in a substantial response that comes sooner rather than later.