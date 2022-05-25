Replaced Is Delayed Until 2023, Studio Safety Prioritized In Wake Of Russia-Ukraine War
Remember Replaced, the atmospheric, futuristic action game revealed during last year’s Xbox Showcase? Set in a dystopian version of the ‘80s USA, Replaced chronicles the exploits of an AI living within a human body. The combat is reminiscent of some of the best sci-fi movies and games out there, including Blade Runner and Cyberpunk 2077. Exciting right? Well, sadly, Replaced has been delayed until 2023.
Publisher Coastink, parent company Thunderful, and developer Sad Cat Studios’ statement on Twitter reads (in its entirety) as follows:
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be a devastating conflict affecting the lives of millions. Game studios have been showing support for Ukraine with some developers creating projects that are a "clear middle finger" to the invasion.