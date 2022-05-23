Looney Tunes Expansion Racing To Hot Wheels Unleashed This July

Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting some content soon featuring some looney new vehicles and tracks. In a new partnership with Warner Bros., Looney Tunes are coming to the high-octane toy racer in July.

A brief teaser trailer shows off the ACME warehouse, and as the camera pans down, we hear the telltale sounds of the Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote before they're seen giving chase in car form on a Hot Wheels track. The Looney Tunes Expansion contains five new Tune-flavored cars, a themed track builder module, themed profile and basement customization items, along with the Looney Tunes Adventure Park environment to cruise around. The Adventure Park features four environments with different themes, one of which being a desert area to recreate Roadrunner and Wile E. chases of your own.

Hot Wheels released a set of six physical Looney Tunes cars in 2017, with the two vehicles shown in the trailer among the group. The others not announced from that set include Bugs Bunny, Taz the Tazmanian Devil, Marvin the Martian, and Daffy Duck. If I were a betting man, I'd assume the other three cars will come from these remaining four collectibles as well.

The Looney Tunes Expansion will be available on July 14 and can be purchased as a piecemeal DLC for Hot Wheels Unleashed but is also tied to the upcoming Hot Wheels Pass vol. 3 (available for purchase on June 9), which includes more vehicles, customizations, and Track Builder Modules. For more on Hot Wheels Unleashed, read our review of the racer here, and for more Looney Tunes nonsense, check out our preview and videos of MultiVersus.