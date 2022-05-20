PSA: You Can No Longer Use Credit Cards To Add 3DS And Wii U eshop Funds On Monday

Nintendo announced in February that it plans to discontinue Wii U and 3DS eShop purchases in March 2023. However, the sunsetting process gradually rolls out throughout 2022. The lights begin turning off on Monday, May 23, when players lose the ability to add eShop funds using credit cards.

If you’ve recently turned on your 3DS or Wii U, you likely received a notification reminding you that your stored credit cards will soon become useless. You’ll still be able to add money using Nintendo eShop cards – that option won’t disappear until August 29. But if you want to take advantage of the convenience of using your own payment methods without taking a trip to the store, this weekend is your last chance to unleash a final spending spree. Nintendo has not specified the exact time on Monday that credit cards will be disabled.

Keep in mind that once credit card and eShop cards go away, players can link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used for the 3DS/Wii U stores) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used to buy Switch games). The combined balance of both wallets can be used buy software on all three platforms. Once August passes, this will be the only method of buying 3DS/Wii U games until the March deadline. Afterward, whatever funds remain can only be spent on Switch purchases.

As a final reminder, you will still be able to play 3DS/Wii U games online and redownload purchased games, DLC, and updates after March 2023. Nintendo states this will remain the case for “the foreseeable future.”

For more information, visit Nintendo’s Q&A support page for the shutdown process.