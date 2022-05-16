Kerbal Space Program 2 Will Now Blast Off In Early 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 will remain grounded a while longer. Developer Star Theory has delayed the game’s launch to early 2023.

Creative director Nate Simpson explained on the project's forums and in a video message that designing the space flight simulator has “tremendous technological complexity” and the team needs more time to ensure its polish. In the video posted below, Simpson elaborates by saying:

“We’ve also set ourselves a very high bar of quality. The game has to [perform] across a wide range of machines. The graphics have to be peerless. The universe has to be rich and interesting to explore. We’ve set ourselves the goal, internally, of creating an experience that is both original and breathtaking.”

Like its well-received predecessor, Kerbal Space Program 2 tasks players with commanding a space program helmed by adorable green astronauts to construct rockets and other crafts to explore space. The game utilizes realistic physics to allow players to execute real-life orbital maneuvers used to locate and land upon celestial bodies. The sequel was first announced at Gamescom 2019 with a 2020 release window. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed development and forced the team to aim for Fall 2021 instead. Of course, the game missed that window, too, and was most recently slated to arrive later this year.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is targeting PC at launch, with the console versions arriving later that year.

Unfortunately, Kerbal isn't the only big game to get pushed to 2023. We recently compiled a list of every major 2022 title to slip out of the year that you can read here.