This Mass Effect 4 Collectible Might Hint At The Return Of Commander Shepard

The original Mass Effect trilogy is one of gaming's most celebrated epics, despite the controversial finale of the third chapter. Depending on players' choices, the fate of legendary protagonist Commander Shepard was either ambiguously hopeful or dismally tragic. Mass Effect Andromeda moved away from a Shepard-led story, and players have been eagerly awaiting any news about the next numbered installment. A Mass Effect 4 trailer dropped during the 2020 Game Awards and revealed everyone's favorite Asari Shadow Broker. And now, a new statue might be hinting at the return of the illustrious Commander.

According to a VGC report, the initial description of a Mass Effect lithograph says it all: "While Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next." YouTuber MrHulthen noted that the text was quickly swapped out for something less direct. It now reads, "The threat of the Reapers might have been ended, but at great cost including Earth itself. While the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next." Read the whole thing for yourself by clicking the link above. Could this sudden change mean that the Commander is coming back? Only time will tell, as Mass Effect 4 narrative details have been particularly scarce.

Of course, BioWare isn't only working on its famed space opera. The next adventure in its high fantasy RPG franchise, Dragon Age, is on the way too. Similarly, story info for that game is few and far between, but excitement for both series couldn't possibly be higher.

[Source: VGC]

Would you like to star as Commander Shepard again? Let us know your feelings on the hero/heroine in the comments below!