Pokémon: Grookey, The Best Gen 8 Starter, Is Now Available At Build-A-Bear

Editor's Note: The views of the author of this piece do not reflect the views of the entire Game Informer staff.

Build-A-Bear has revealed that you can now buy a plush of Grookey, the best Generation 8 Pokémon starter (easily and undeniably), in a new online exclusive bundle.

This news comes by way of the official Build-A-Bear website, which reveals Grookey is now available to ship in the U.S. and U.K., as reported by NintendoLife. The bundle, which will cost you $65, includes a Grookey plush, of course, with a sound chip that includes the Pokémon’s cry, a matching “Leaf Shirt,” and a “Leaf Cape.” It’s basically a Grookey plush with a Hawaiian shirt on, and it looks awesome.

“Get into the groove with Grookey,” the site’s description of this bundle reads. “This friendly Pokémon is sure to always stick by your side. The curious Grookey is a Grass-type Pokémon with green fur, large eyes and ears, and a curly brown tail. Pokémon trainers will love this exclusive Grookey plush toy bundle, which includes Grookey’s leaf print shirt, matching cape, and 5-in-1 sound chip.”

There’s a limit of five of these bundles per customer, if you want to get close to having a full team of Grookey plushes, and Grookey as a plush cannot be purchased individually. If you want the plush, you have to buy the bundle online that includes the shirt, cape, and sound chip.

As previously mentioned, Grookey is very much the best starter in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and you can read our thoughts on those games in Game Informer’s Pokémon Sword and Shield review. After that, read about Gen 9, which was recently revealed as Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Check out every confirmed Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet so far after that.

[Source: NintendoLife]

Which Pokémon do you think is the best starter in Gen 8? Let us know in the comments below!