Evil Dead: The Game Gets An Original Song By Method Man You Can Listen To Now

Evil Dead: The Game is only about a week away from launch, and if rewatching all things Evil Dead hasn't put you in the mood to blast apart Deadites with friends, the title has a new original song to treat your ears to.

The Statik Selektah produced track is titled “Come Get Some” and features the vocal talents of Method Man along with PXWER and iNTeLL. In a nice touch, the beat samples Joseph LoDuca's original Evil Dead score. The song will presumably appear somewhere in-game, but you can listen to it now in the video below or seek it out on your streaming app of choice, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

Evil Dead: The Game is our cover game for the month of May. The asymmetrical multiplayer title pits four players in the roles of Ash Williams and his allies against one player-controlled demon. It launches May 13 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to catch up on a month’s worth of exclusive features on the game by visiting our cover story hub.