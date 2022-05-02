Sony Hiring Corporate Development Director To Find ‘Growth Opportunities Through Acquisitions’

As 2022 continues to be the year of acquisitions, with news that Square Enix is selling Embracer Group three of its western development studios and more than 50 IPs, it seems Sony is still looking to bolster its first-party family.

That’s because the company is now hiring for a Corporate Development Director, “responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions,” and more, as discovered by Roberto Serrano’ on Twitter and reported by Video Games Chronicle. It’s not surprising that Sony is looking to hire somebody like this, especially when you look at the current video game landscape – it feels like every other week, a major acquisition is announced.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment seeks a highly qualified Director, Corporate Development,” Sony’s job listing reads. “SIE’s Corporate Development Team works closely with SIE’s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments, or joint ventures. The team sources, evaluates, and completes transactions that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company.”

Elsewhere in the listing, it says Sony is looking for someone to drive proactive deal sourcing, including developing relationships with external and internal partners.

News that Sony is looking for what is essentially an acquisitions director is not surprising – acquisitions have largely defined gaming in 2022 thus far. It started with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company behind the Grand Theft Auto series, announcing back in January that it was acquiring mobile giant Zynga for nearly $13 billion. Then, the following week, Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard, the company behind Overwatch and Call of Duty, for a colossal $68.7 billion. Two weeks after that, Sony revealed it was buying Bungie for $3.6 billion and later announced it had acquired Jade Raymond’s new studio, Haven Studios.

