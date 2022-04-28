Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Event With ‘Exciting Reveals Of New Gameplay Info’ Happening Next Month

Capcom has announced that it will hold a “special event” stream for Monster Hunter Rise next month.

More specifically, the special event stream will be about the game’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, and it will begin at 7 a.m. PT/9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET. It will be streamed on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel and according to the announcement tweet, will feature “exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters, and more.” As for how long it will run, that remains unknown.

A teaser trailer for this digital event, which you can watch above, reveals a few more tidbits of info.

“Get ready for a brand new trailer, more monster reveals, much-awaited info about new Hunter actions, and additional game features,” the trailer reads.

As you can expect, director Yoshitake Suzuki will be presenting during the showcase. Not much else was shared about this event but fortunately, you don’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about Sunbreak because the event begins in less than two weeks.

