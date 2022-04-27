Elden Ring Patch Fixes Malenia Bug And More

From Software released a new patch today that fixes a Malenia bug that unintentionally made the boss fight much harder.

Dubbed Update Version 1.04.1, this patch fixes a bug with the Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss fight in Elden Ring’s endgame that allowed her to heal herself at any time if you were in online co-op. This was a problem because Malenia is only supposed to self-heal upon damaging you, in a vampiric way. That she was able to self-heal at really any time was causing quite the conundrum for players looking to defeat her, who is already arguably the most challenging boss in the entire game. This new patch fixes that fortunately, and it brings with it a few other fixes too.

Here’s what Update Version 1.04.1 brings to Elden Ring:

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tears was revised downward

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment

Fixed a bug that causes some bosses to die at unintended times.

Fixed a bug that prevented the boss “Elden Beast” from working properly under certain circumstances

Fixed some texts

“The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows: App Ver. 1.04.1, Regulation Ver. 1.04.2,” the patch notes read.

As expected, in order to play online in Elden Ring, you must have this update installed.

