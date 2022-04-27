Behaviour Interactive Reveals First LGBTQIA2+ Character In Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight’s 11th Tome in its Archives: Devotion series includes more lore for David King, which Behaviour Interactive says will be revealed as the asymmetrical multiplayer title’s first LGBTQIA2+ character.

Named David King, this Survivor is already playable in the game and the studio says King is a fan favorite, “occupying a comfortable top ten position as one of the realm’s most-played” characters. However, tomorrow’s new Tome will allow fans to uncover memories of David King, which will shed light on their identity, revealing them to be the game’s first LGBTQIA2+ character.

“Now boasting more than 50 million players globally, Dead by Daylight’s undeniable success is due in large part to its active and dedicated community, including its lively LGBTQIA2+ players,” Behaviour Interactive writes in a press release. “Many fans have longed for more representation within the game and expressed the need to identify with their favorite characters and they will be thrilled to dig through the 11th Tome of the game’s Archives: Devotion. Available on Arpil 28, the new Tome will uncover memories of The Twins as well as Survivor David King, revealing his struggle to come to terms with his homosexualtiy.”

Behaviour Interactive says David King is a hot-tempered ruffian with a penchant for a good scrap, whose time as a debt collector brought pain both internal and external.

“While a fragment of his pre-Fog life was previously revealed, there remained much to uncover,” a press release reads. “Throughout Devotion, fans will discover that part of his personal struggles revolve around accepting his own identity and sexuality. David’s memories will take players in a pub, where a conversation about romantic relationships leads him to speak more about this personal life, including a past boyfriend.

“Bringing inclusivity and representation to life in a meaningful way within Dead by Daylights’ storytelling has been a focus for the development team over the last few years. Creating content devoid of negative tropes, versus simply checking a box, was the creators’ priority. To achieve this, the team collaborated with GaymerX, a consulting organization dedicated to providing best practices for integration of LGBTQIA2+ themes into established games. The non-profit precisely offered support around in-game content and how to approach diverse stories without falling into harmful representation.”

Beyond David King, the new Tome also brings additional narrative content to Dead by Daylight as well as new outfits and collections, too.

“Among fans’ favorite features coming with each Tome of the Archives are the new outfits available within the Rift,” the press release reads. “In Devotion, players will be able to unlock The New World Stowaway outfit for The Twins as well as the Night on the Town outfit for David King. The Tome also comes with a new and a returning collection. Among other inclusions, The Spring Ensembles Collection features the Blooming Delusion Very Rare mix-and-match outfit for The Artist, the Baseball Series Very Rare mix-and-match outfit for Jonah Vasquez as well as the Organic Monstrosity Very Rare mix-and-match outfit for The Blight. The Urban Art Collection will present players with a new Very Rare outfit for Nea: The Stockholm Art Fest.”

Tome 11: Devotion hits Dead by Daylight tomorrow, April 28, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC.

