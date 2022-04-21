Outriders Worldslayer Arrives June 30, Adds New Campaign, Progression, Gear, And More

Outsiders' first major story expansion, Worldslayer, got its big reveal today during a special developer broadcast. A dense overview video provides an extensive breakdown of its new campaign, locations, and features.

The enhanced edition of Outriders includes the base game along with every update and the New Horizon content. However, players who own the original game can upgrade to Worldslayer and seamlessly transfer their progress data. Existing players can bring their characters into Worldslayer, but if you’re looking to start from scratch, new characters can be boosted to level 30 to be readily available for the expansion. It’s also possible to play Worldslayer’s content first and then return to the original campaign.

Worldslayer takes place immediately after the events of Outriders’ main story. The Anomaly has further evolved to generate powerful blizzards that have quickly frozen the land. Ereshkigal, a powerful Altered insurgent leader, has sinister plans for humanity’s future and serves as the main antagonist. A new roster of enemies and bosses stands in your way. In terms of loot, Worldslayer introduces over 100 new legendary items along with additional weapon mods.

Progression has been overhauled as well. New PAX trees add two subclass branches for each original class of the existing classes, allowing you to further diversify them. Ascension is a long-term progression system that lets you gradually improve Endurance, Prowess, Brutality, and Anomaly stats with 200 points to unlock overall.

A new Apocalypse Tier difficulty replaces Challenge Tiers and will be active across all Worldslayer content. This tier caps at level 40 to keep fans engaged long after they wrap up the campaign. The new tier also introduces Apocalypse gear, noteworthy in that these weapons include a third mod slot.

Finishing Worldslayer’s campaign unlocks its endgame content: The Trial of Tarya Gratar. Developer People Can Fly is keeping tight-lipped on this content, only promising that it’s “different from anything we’ve done in Outriders before.”

Outriders Worldslayer arrives June 30 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC and Stadia. There's no word on price as of yet. Pre-ordering digitally gives you 48 hours early access to the base game and a 10% discount.