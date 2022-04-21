Lost Ark: Battle For The Throne Of Chaos April Update Out Today, Includes New Glaivier Sub-Class

The April Update for Amazon Game Studios and Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark, titled Battle For The Throne Of Chaos, is out today and it brings with it new content, quality of life updates, a batch of bug fixes, and the arrival of the Glaivier sub-class teased just last week.

The big highlight of this update is the new advanced class, the Glaivier. Lost Ark was taken offline for maintenance around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET and is expected to remain under maintenance for eight hours, meaning it should return online with the Glaivier and the big update in just a few hours.

“Practicing an artistic and deadly form of martial arts, the Glaivier slices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive,” the Lost Ark patch notes read. “The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between – Focus and Flurry – with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons. The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Focus stance, while the longer glaive harnesses the Flurry stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other.”

That’s not all, though. This update also brings a new continent to the game called South Vern. It allows players to explore the new region of Arkesia, where they’ll discover the settlers of South Vern have borrowed technology from many different races to turn this once-barren land into a place of abundant water and green pastures.

“Hearing rumors of the dangers that plagued North Vern, the Senate shut South Vern down and formed a new knightly order,” the update reads. “Suspecting that something was amiss, Ealyn, the Queen of Vern, ordered Knight Commander Avele to investigate. What could be happening to this peaceful continent? Uncover the mysteries of South Vern as you venture into this new region, encounter new characters, and complete quests. The South Vern storyline will conclude in an epic battle, with the power to shift the futur of Arkesia. South Vern will join PUnika as the second Tier 3 continent, requiring an item level of 1340 to begin.”

South Vern will also include the normal difficulty of the new Chaos Line activity, and the South Vern Chaos Dungeons, Field Boss, and Chaos Gate will be added in a future update, when more players have reached the minimum item level required to participate (1415). Elsewhere, new progression events, like the Feiton Powerpass and Express Mission Event will be live from April 21 to June 30. You can read more about those, as well as new store update related to the Ark Pass and more, here.

If you’re interested in reading about the various bug fixes and general updates in the Battle For The Throne Of Chaos update, be sure to check out the full patch notes.

