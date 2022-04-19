Sega Reportedly Developing Big-Budget Reboots Of Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio

A new report from Bloomberg states that Sega is developing big-budget reboots of two of its most popular Dreamcast games: Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.

According to the Bloomberg report, which cites “people familiar with its [Sega’s] plans,” Sega is developing these reboots looking to tap into its back catalog in search of a hit like Fortnite. These two reboots could be the first of Sega’s Super Game initiatives that it announced last November.

This begs the question: why is Sega looking to Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio to be a Fortnite? Fortnite is a battle royale with plenty of crossover opportunities thanks to its live events and multitudes of outfits, and it’s free, which certainly lends to its popularity. Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are decidedly not like Fortnite, but perhaps Sega has more drastic plans for these reboots. Bloomberg also reports that Sega’s European studio is working on a first-person Super Game, so maybe that is the title Sega hopes to become its own Fortnite-like hit.

The Crazy Taxi reboot has been in development for more than a year, and Sega plans to release it in the next two to three years. Jet Set Radio is also early in development, and the publication’s sources say both games could still be canceled.

For the uninitiated, Crazy Taxis is a zany quasi-racing title where players are tasked with transporting passengers across town in a high-speed taxi, all while tracks from The Offspring (and others) play. On the other hand, Jet Set Radio is a game about rollerblading and graffiti, with flashy visuals in an area not unlike the shopping districts of Tokyo and a soundtrack that rips.

Both Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are beloved by their fans, so here’s hoping these reboots come to fruition as games we can all play one day.

[Source: Bloomberg]

Would you be excited about a Crazy Taxi or Jet Set Radio reboot? Let us know in the comments below!