Certain Affinity, Longtime Halo Franchise Contributing Studio, Entrusted With Evolving Halo Infinite In ‘New And Exciting Ways’

Certain Affinity, a studio that's helped develop most mainline Halo games since the days of Halo 2, has revealed that it will now work even closer with 343 Industries and Xbox on Halo Infinite.

This news comes by way of a tweet posted by the Certain Affinity account, which states that after more than 15 years of working on the Halo series, the studio is "deepening" its relationship with Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries. This announcement comes 11 days after 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard shared during a Reddit AMA that the team is not happy it's not meeting player and community expectations, as noted by Polygon.

In that same answer in the AMA, Jarrard said, "A lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates," and that 343 understands "the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words." Perhaps Certain Affinity is being brought in to work on Halo Infinite to push more exciting (and more frequent) updates for the shooter, or maybe Certain Affinity is coming in to be the support it sounds like 343 Industries needs at this moment for Halo Infinite.

As for what Certain Affinity has to say, here's the studio's announcement in full:

"We've been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we're honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways."

As you can see, the studio then links to a Certain Affinity Careers page, asking people to "join us on our journey." As for what that journey will be, who knows? Some have speculated that Certain Affinity is coming in to make some kind of battle royale for Halo Infinite. In contrast, others hope that the studio has been tasked with providing more frequent and meaningful updates to the game's multiplayer. For now, we wait and see.

If you want more Halo Infinite content, you don't have to wait too much longer now because Season 2: Lone Wolves goes live on May 3. Watch the Season 2: Lone Wolves trailer to prepare for that, and then read Game Informer's Halo Infinite review for our thoughts on the multiplayer and single-player campaign.

Are you excited to see what Certain Affinity does for Halo Infinite? Let us know in the comments below!