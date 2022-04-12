Halo Master Chief Collection Gets Halo 3 Cross-Platform Co-Op And New Floodfight Mode In ODST

A new update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now live and it includes a number of bug fixes and improvements for the overall experience. Perhaps more exciting, though, is the addition of new Halo 3: ODST firefight variants such as Floodfight, which pits you against Flood enemies, and Halo 3 cross-platform co-op.

Clocking in at roughly 22 gigabytes on Xbox consoles, this update is one of the biggest in recent memory for MCC, especially as much of 343 Industries continues its focus on the latest Halo game, Halo Infinite. Here’s what’s in Update 1.2819.0.0:

Halo 3: ODST Firefight

Various new settings are available when creating a Firefight session. Added scenario settings include hazards and friendly “Boons” such as additional weapons being available on the map and allies delivered via Insertion Pods.

This update brings Elites to New Mombasa for the first time and a new Firefight game variant: Floodfight . Elites and Flood enemies can also be added to other Halo 3: ODST Firefight game variants via the Wave Properties settings. Flood waves will be accompanied by a fog that changes the atmosphere of classic maps and allies lost to the Flood may return to attack players. Flood-themed hazards are also available in the new scenario settings. These hazards include Flood Dispersal Pods, Flood Stalkers, and Flood-controlled vehicles.

.

Halo 3 Cross-Platform Co-op (Experimental)

Players on PCs and Xbox consoles can now play these campaigns cooperatively online.

This feature has been tested internally, but the team requires additional insight from real players with different networking setups. Please submit Bug Report tickets if you encounter any issues in-game and share your feedback on this feature in the Halo Waypoint forums.

Custom Game Browswer Improvements

In addition to several menu improvements, all titles in the Master Chief Collection are now available for use in Custom Game Browser sessions.

A “Quick Match” option has been added to the Custom Game Browser menu. This will allow players and their party members to enter a match that fits their selected Filter options without browsing the full list of available sessions.

Halo 4 Campaign Customization

When starting a Halo 4 mission, enable the Campaign Customization option to see equipped weapon skins in-game.

New Skulls

The Acrophobia Skull has been added to Halo 2: Anniversary’s campaign.

Sixteen new skulls have been added to Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST.

There’s a lot more to this update, too, including new Halo 3 medals, new Halo 3: ODST mod tools, and tons of bug fixes, changes, rebalances, and improvements to all of MCC so be sure to read the patch notes for a full breakdown.

