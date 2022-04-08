Weekend Warrior – Season Opener

We may be officially out of the ultra-busy release season, but games do not stop releasing. This week, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally came out on Tuesday, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters today, Major League Baseball's season is officially underway, and Tiger Woods is competing in the PGA Masters tournament one year after a terrible injury. There's plenty to play and watch this weekend, and we want to know what you're spending time with, so feel free to inform us about your plans in the comments of this edition of Weekend Warrior!

First, let's see what the Game Informer staff is doing with their upcoming days off:

Wesley LeBlanc – I have so many games I've started but have yet to beat – Horizon Forbidden West, Weird West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gran Turismo 7, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Buttttttt last night, I started Sonic Generations, a game I've never played before but became interested in after seeing it rank so high on our ranking of all mainline Sonic games, and I think I'm just going to play that this weekend because, wow, it's exactly what I needed after platinum-ing Elden Ring. Maybe I do like Sonic games? Hmmmmm

Kristin Williams – Saturday night should be fun. I'm grouping up with some friends to play Fall Guys for the first time in a while! Wish me luck in my quest to get more crowns. I'll probably also be playing more Kirby and the Forgotten Land. So basically, it's adorable blob video game weekend.

Alex Stadnik – Beating Elden Ring has put me in a weird place. On the one hand, I am finally free to pursue my other media interests now that From's juggernaut is behind me. But on the other, I feel almost paralyzed by what's in front of me. I can only imagine this is what Frodo felt like after returning to the Shire. I am excited to continue my co-op trek through Tiny Tina, as I think it's on track to become my favorite Borderlands game since 2. Outside of games, I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and getting back to my read of Project Hail Mary. I'm also mentally preparing myself for the Timberwolves' first playoff action in four years next week, so people of Earth, lend me your energy! Go Wolves!

Dan Tack – Hunt: Showdown, Final Fantasy XIII, Crystal Project.

Alex Van Aken – It's been a rough week in my personal life, so I'm looking forward to tapping into a couple of zen games. I'll either be starting a new playthrough in Stardew Valley (I've never made it past summer) or finally checking out Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Happy Home Paradise DLC. I'll be decorating a homestead and listening to relaxing music in whichever game I pick, so I'm happy. Also, I can never be too relaxed, so I'll be grinding ranked matches in Apex Legends as I aim for placement in Diamond this season.

Margaret Andrews – Starting my weekend with a coffee hang with Brian Shea! I finished Tiny Tina's Wonderlands this week, but I'm having such a good time with extra content; there's plenty more to pick off. Continuing my tour of hangs with GI people by playing Fall Guys with Kim and Kristin, and maybe saying hi to Elise Favis as well. All leftover time will be spent reading Empire of the Vampire by Jay Kristof (super good, super long!).

John Carson – I can't tell if this weekend will be low-key or super busy. I'm planning on diving into one of the games Marcus and I are covering in the next season of Video Gameography, but you'll have to listen to this week's episode to find out what that may be. Elden Ring is still hanging out at the top of my backlog, and I'll hopefully chip a little more away at that over the weekend. Sunday, I'll be getting together with a friend and playing some good old-fashioned paper Magic: The Gathering at my local game store (shoutout to Lodestone Coffee and Games). We're both excited to play in person again and are tuning up some rusty Commander decks to do battle with some random other cardboard spell-slingers. Oh, and I've been leveling a Demon Hunter in World of Warcraft before bed every night this week, so that'll probably be happening, too.

Now it's your turn, Game Informer Universe (I've been watching too much WWE this week). What are you up to on this fine weekend? Head down to the comments section and let us know all about the games you're playing, movies and shows you're watching, and other activities you're getting up to over the next couple of days. We hope it's a great weekend for all of you!