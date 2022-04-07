Mario Golf, The Classic Nintendo 64 Sports Game, Comes To Switch This Month

This month, Nintendo Switch Online expansion members get a classic sports game with Mario Golf. Previous Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 titles that have become available with the expansion include Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X, Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone, and Light Crusader. Mario Golf was well-received when it initially launched in 1999. A bevy of playable characters, including the titular plumber and his mainstay companions (Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, etc.) alongside several courses rendered in 3D for the first time in the golf-centric series impressed and excited a large swath of fans.

Moreover, wind strength, weather, and direction added nuance to the loop, making shots more rewarding. This success continued with the recent Mario Golf: Super Rush, released on Switch in 2021. Nintendo aficionado Brian Shea reviewed Super Rush and gave it an 8.25, saying:

“Despite the underwhelming nature of the story mode, Mario Golf: Super Rush delivers plenty of golfing greatness. With a strong foundation and multiple fun avenues of play, Mario Golf: Super Rush carries on the long-standing tradition of Nintendo sports games by being a good time regardless of your fandom of the actual sport.”

Now, players that might’ve missed out on one of the definitive entries in the Mario Golf series will be able to get a hole-in-one on the blocky prairies of the Nintendo 64 title on April 15. Hopefully, more Camelot Software Planning games will become available or even remastered (we’re looking at you, Golden Sun!).