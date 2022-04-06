Dying Light 2 New Game Plus Mode Arriving In Patch 3 This Month

Techland has revealed that a heavily-requested feature for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will hit the game by the end of the month.

Last month, Game Informer spoke to Dying Light 2 lead game designer Tymon Smektała about the future of the zombie parkour title. In that interview, he revealed that the team was looking into features fans are asking for like harder difficulties and a New Game+ mode. He said these features would be arriving in the game in the coming weeks, and now, we know that New Game+ is expected sometime in April, thanks to a new tweet from the official Dying Light 2 Twitter account.

“Survivors, Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human. It will be one of the biggest patches we’ve released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City. We’re planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live.”

As you can see from the tweet above, it sounds like not only will Patch 3 be bringing New Game+ to Dying Light 2, but a lot more as well, considering it will be one of the biggest yet for the game. As for what else to expect, though, only Techland knows. However, Smektała told Game Informer in an interview last month that future plans for the game include additional difficulties, story DLC, new combat and parkour challenges, and more, so perhaps we’ll get some of that in Patch 3.

Are you going to jump back into Dying Light 2 to check out its New Game+ mode? Let us know in the comments below!