Return To Monkey Island Announced With Series Creator Ron Gilbert Involved

Monkey Island's long hiatus is finally coming to an end, and its creator is returning along with the series.

In collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games, Terrible Toybox is developing Return to Monkey Island, a new pirating adventure starring Guybrush Threepwood. Industry legend and Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert runs Terrible Toybox and will be involved in this new franchise entry.

Return to Monkey Island will act as a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, picking up where the 1991 point-and-click adventure left off. The series' floundering hero, Guybrush, will be voiced again by his original actor, Dominic Armato.

Monkey Island has previously had a string of revivals over the years, with Telltale taking a crack at the series with Tales of Monkey Island in 2009 and Special Edition remasters of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2 around the same time.

We still don't know about Return to Monkey Island other than what's shown in the trailer above, but there is a release window set for this year. We'll be sure to report more as information is released on this project in the coming weeks and months.