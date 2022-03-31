Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets September Launch Date

After suffering a delay last year, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally arrives on September 13.

Darktide serves as developer Fatshark’s sci-fi follow-up to the fan-favorite Vermintide series. Up to four players team up to mow down waves of enemies in the hive city of Tertium to eradicate a cultist corporation. Characters remain class-based, and melee attacks build upon Vermintide 2’s combat. However, you riddle foes with bullets using an arsenal of high-tech firearms. You can watch the release date trailer below to look at the explosive combat in action.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. For an idea of the co-op shenanigans, check out our review for Vermintide 2 here.