Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt Exits Early Access On April 27

2022 is shaping up to be a noteworthy year for Vampire: The Masquerade fans. In addition to the May 19 launch of the narrative RPG Swansong, we now know that Bloodhunt, the free-to-play battle royale, will exit Early Access and launch in full on April 27.

The game first entered Steam Early Access last September, and 1.0 launch means Bloodhunt is also coming to PlayStation 5. The third-person shooter unfolds in Prague and pits players in the roles of vampires against each other. You can play alone or squad up with friends to take on opposing players as well as AI-controlled adversaries. Your supernatural abilities are determined by whichever of the six vampire clans you align yourself with. No matter what side you choose, players use vampiric powers to climb and run along walls and drain blood from victims to increase health and boost powers. Or you can just mow targets down with guns, crossbows, and other firearms. That works too.

Bloodhunt supports cross-play between PS5 and PC. The PS5 version boasts features such as Tempest 3D audio, adaptive trigger feedback, and smaller perks such as the DualSense light displaying the color of your faction. Although the game is free, you can pre-order a special Founders Edition for $59.99 that includes the following bonuses:

PS5 exclusive Samurai Mask

PS5 exclusive Headrush and Fast Forward outfits

Over 100 cosmetic items

1,000 tokens for the in-game store

For an early idea of what's in store, you can read our pre-alpha impressions of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt here.