Nintendo Switch Sports Gameplay Trailer Reveals Ranked Modes, Mii Customization, And More

Nintendo Switch Sports was first announced in February when fans of the classic Wii Sports game and Nintendo newcomers learned that six sports – Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara – would be available at launch. Moreover, the latest overview trailer (see above) revealed a new ranked mode, Mii customization, and much more.

In today's trailer, much of what we all saw in February has been reiterated: the game takes place in Spocco Square, a multisports facility specific to Nintendo Switch. Activities like Volleyball and Chambara allow you to play your own way with intuitive motion controls, from serving, bumping, setting, spiking, and blocking to dual-wielding swords to level the opposition. Timing leads to more potent hits in other games like Tennis and Badminton. Bowling gives you leeway to roll the ball straight or at different curves to nab that coveted strike. Lastly, Soccer introduces a fun new mechanic to the Joy-con, allowing players to wrap the controller around their thigh of choice to simulate dynamic kicks.

Local and online multiplayer is a given, but a new ranked mode called Pro League ups the ante. Each sport comes with a Pro League where you start at E-Rank and can gain points from victories to climb the leaderboards and enter the top-tier A-Rank. There are 12 skill-based ranks in all – it would be pretty sweet if Nintendo Switch Sports amassed a burgeoning esports scene. Of course, you can look cool while competing against the AI or other players. A character customization menu lets you create the sporty getup of your Olympic dreams. While playing online, any earned points can be redeemed for cosmetic items. You can also use Mii characters if you'd prefer that blocky, low-poly aesthetic.

Nintendo Switch Sports launches for the titular console on April 29. Golf is slated to drop in an update this Fall.