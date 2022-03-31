Heart Machine Announces Hyper Light Breaker, Enters Early Access In 2023

Heart Machine, the development studio behind Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash has revealed its next project titled Hyper Light Breaker.

Breaker, which was announced on G4 this afternoon, is a new game set within the Hyper Light universe, where players will enter early access next year. Unlike Drifter, Breaker will be a 3D action title with cooperative gameplay. According to creative director Alx Preston, this new adventure is not a direct sequel to Drifter.

The Steam page for Hyper Light Breaker offers this description for the game:

"​​​​​​Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter."

You can watch the debut trailer above, which sets the stage with a stylish, action-packed animated sequence and ends with a splash of a look at the game in-engine.

Heart Machine is partnering with Gearbox Publishing, although other than Steam, no other platform has been announced for Hyper Light Breaker at this time.