Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Will Continue This Year, Starts In June

As the smoldering ashes of what was to be the now completely canceled E3 2022 event slowly extinguish, video resident baron of exclusive reveals, Geoff Keighley, is quick to promote his Summer Game Fest will indeed continue this year.

In a tweet sent out this afternoon, Keighley confirmed Sumer Game Fest would take place in June with a big Kickoff Live show and more events to follow through the subsequent months. His full tweet reads:

"Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22."

Summer Game Fest began in 2020 and was created in combination due to the cancelation of that year's E3 Expo along with growing frustrations with the trade show in previous years. Keighley now partners with developers and publishers to show up an upcoming slate of games, featuring new looks at titles and world premiere reveals in various digital showcases throughout the summer months.

There's no word on who will show up this year for Summer Game Fest, but the scope of the event will likely become clear in the coming months.