Fast & Furious Crossroads Will Be Delisted Next Month, Less Than 2 Years After Release

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that it will be delisting Fast & Furious Crossroads on April 29, effectively ending all sales of it.

This news comes by way of a small update on the game’s official website that says “all product sales will end on” April 28, 2022 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET/4 a.m. CEST (on April 29), as reported by Video Games Chronicle. What this means is that if you don’t own Fast & Furious Crossroads come April 29, you won’t be able to buy it digitally at any point after that. However, because it was released physically, you could always track down a hard copy of the game.

Bandai Namco says that “if you bought the game digitally, it will remain in your library and can be redownloaded in the future.” DLC for it will be delisted on April 29 as well, so if you’re interested in owning that, you’ll need to purchase it soon. The DLC is completely digital so don’t rely on physical copies of Fast & Furious Crossroads to add it to your library, because that won’t be possible. Despite all of this, its online functionality will remain active.

For more about Fast & Furious Crossroads, watch its zany reveal at The Game Awards 2019, which saw stars Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) take to the stage to talk about the game. Read Game Informer’s Fast & Furious Crossroads review after that.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

