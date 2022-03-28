News

DNF Duel's Second Open Beta Set For This Weekend

by John Carson on Mar 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM

A new trailer for Arc System Works and Eighting's latest fighting game DNF Duel has dropped, once again highlighting the Ghost Blade's combat style, but this time with a new beta announcement attached at the end. 

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners (sorry, PC players) will get to grind out rounds of DNF Duel starting on April 1 at 7 p.m. Pacific and lasting until April 4 at 7 a.m. Pacific. The testing period's roster isn't confirmed, but every character is present in the trailer, just like in the previous beta announcement, leading me to believe all 11 characters will be playable this weekend. 

The previous open beta allowed players to battle in online lobbies to test out the game's rollback netcode and the 10 characters available at the time. There's no word on whether other modes like training or offline multiplayer will be available for this beta. 

DNF Duel will be launching on June 28 for PS5, PS4, and PC.

