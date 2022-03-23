Souldiers Gets May Release Date, Coming To PlayStation And Xbox

Souldiers is a promising-looking retro-inspired action game that draws inspiration from Metroid and a sprinkle of Dark Souls. We now know it’s arriving this May and that it’s hitting PlayStation and Xbox platforms in addition to Switch and PC.

Launching May 19, Souldiers tosses Soulslike combat, RPG classes and progression, and side-scrolling Metroid-style exploration into a blender to form what looks to be a fun and challenging adventure. Characters take the roles of archer, caster, or scout and can be customized further thanks to various skill trees. Toppling enemies and bosses requires a mastery of when to attack, dodge, and parry. Outside of battle, you’ll solve environmental puzzles to unlock new areas of the vibrant, interconnected world.

Souldiers is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Thanks to a free Steam demo, you can find out if it’s up your alley right now.