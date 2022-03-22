Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel Is A Timeline Hopping Survival Horror Mystery

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel is a newly announced survival horror game opening its doors this year that invites players to survive a monster-infested hotel. Its resource management and puzzle-solving evoke shades of a modern Resident Evil in a way that has our attention, as does its time-traveling hook.

Players control rookie journalist Roberto who investigates the infamously haunted St. Dinfna Hotel. The building, located in Treze Trilhas, Santa Catarina, Brazil, has been the subject of rumored disappearances connected to paranormal phenomena, and it’s your job to get to the bottom of it all. Spoiler: the hotel is all sorts of infested by sinister creatures looking to kill you.

Surviving requires thoughtful management of resources. Depending on your inventory, it may be better to run and hide than to fight whatever monstrosity hunts you. St. Dinfna is riddled with puzzles, and Roberto possesses a mysterious camera that connects him to parallel realities, letting players explore past, present, and future timelines to uncover all of the hotel’s secrets. The game’s website also mentions that players will control another protagonist besides Roberto, with both stories intertwining to a grand finale.

Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel multiversal storytelling adds an intriguing layer to the standard haunted house affair, and we’re curious to see how it pans out when it arrives later this to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Or you can sample its scares now, thanks to a free Steam demo.