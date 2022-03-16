Sniper Elite 5 Sets Sights On May Release Date

Rebellion's latest in its sharpshooting World War II series, Sniper Elite 5 now has a release date, and it's just a few months away. Fans of Karl Fairburne's Nazi slaying adventures will get to play the new installment on May 26 when it releases globally. Along with the announcement, Rebellion has released a brand new trailer which you can conveniently view with your eyes in the video player below.

Along with the announcement of the release date, those who preorder Sniper Elite 5 have a mission locked and loaded for the experience. A new chapter in what Rebellion calls its Target Führer campaign titled "Wolf Mountain" will be available if you buy in before release.

A deluxe edition will also be available for the new Sniper Elite which will include the preorder bonus above as well as a season pass featuring even more gory slowmo sniping. In a press release, the additional content rolling out post-launch is described as a "two-part campaign on extensive maps where [players] can arm themselves with an expanded armory of authentic World War II weapons and customize their sniper with new character packs and weapon skins." Yes, the season pass will include those character packs and weapon skins as well.

Here's what's confirmed to be included in Sniper Elite 5's season pass:

Two Campaign Missions

Two Weapon skin packs

Two Character Packs

Six Weapon Packs

Sniper Elite 5 will follow series protagonist and fictional war hero Karl Fairburne as he aims to disrupt a Nazi plot called Project Kraken that is set to turn the tide of World War II in their favor. It will release as previously mentioned on May 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game on day one.