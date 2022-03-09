Forspoken Shows Off Fantasy Enchantment In New Trailer

Are you ready to explore a mysterious fantasy world with magic, mayhem, and lightning-fast action? That's the question a new Forspoken trailer asks players! Featured today in a PlayStation State of Play, the new trailer showcases a ton of action segments, showing off a wide variety of environments, spells, and enemies. Frey must survive against the impossible odds in the lands of Athia, but she'll have plenty of abilities to fight back with. Check out the entire trailer right here:

Of particular note in this trailer are a sensational battle against a titanic dragon and incredible area-of-effect spells against swarms of foes. Frey's traversal abilities are impressive, allowing for fast movement in and out of combat, both in aerial and aquatic situations. For more on Forspoken, check out our cover story hub for tons of info and exclusive content.

Sony is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging sexism, gender discrimination, bias against female employees, and more within U.S. offices. Right now, nine women, some former and some current employees, have shared their experiences of this at Sony PlayStation in court documents. The lawsuit was first filed in 2021 and in February of 2022, Sony asked a court to dismiss it. The hearing for that request will happen in April of 2022. You can read our previous coverage here.