Capcom's Exoprimal Offers A World With A Crisis Of Dinos

Putting a stunning foot forward with dinosaur weather reports and Exo suit-wearing warriors, Exoprimal looks wild. This new IP from Capcom was announced at Sony's State of Play presentation this afternoon with a trailer showing off its characters and a hint of gameplay.

According to the debut footage, Exoprimal takes place in the year 2043, a time when the news has to give forecasts predicting when torrents of dinosaurs are going to drop on society. To combat the overwhelming prehistoric threat, an organization called Aibius can predict when the dinos will appear and have developed advanced Exo-suit tech for soldiers to battle against the beasts. These Exo suits fill roles on the battlefield such as melee attackers, medics, tanks, and gunners. There's also a tease that a player can exit the suit and swap to another one mid-battle.

Capcom's Exoprimal is set to hit PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

