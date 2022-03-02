Redditor May Have Found Hints To Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Recent Pokémon Games

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's reveal this past weekend, hindsight is very much on the side of Pokémon fans who have combed through recent games to find hints at what the future holds for the Pokémon series. A Reddit user may have found Gen 9 Easter eggs in not one but two recent Pokémon titles.

In a Reddit post, a user named DDD-HERO points out a clever hint hidden within a hotel in Pokémon Sword and Shield:

"It's located in Hotel Ionia in Circhester. If you enter the left portion of the hotel (I didn't check the right), you'll see that the lobby has side rooms that are roped off from access. If you look at the wallpaper, you can see that there are images of oranges and grapes which were featured in today's Gen 9 reveal!"

Image courtesy of Reddit user DDD-HERO

The image above, taken by DDD-HERO, shows said wallpaper adorned with grapes and oranges. Those two fruits can be found all over in the Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer, including two plaques flanking a doorway, each featuring an icon representing either an orange or a bushel of grapes.

It's a great find from this web sleuth, who also came up with another possible hint in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Seen below, there's a flowerbed in Twinleaf town filled with red and purple flowers, now recognized as the color pair for Scarlet and Violet. DDD-HERO made sure to check the original versions of Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, finding that the fenced garden initially existed but with less-pronounced flowers of different colors. I'd say this is another hit of a hint!

Image from Reddit user DDD-HERO

Now to find one in Pokémon Legends: Arceus...

