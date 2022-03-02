Redditor May Have Found Hints To Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Recent Pokémon Games
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's reveal this past weekend, hindsight is very much on the side of Pokémon fans who have combed through recent games to find hints at what the future holds for the Pokémon series. A Reddit user may have found Gen 9 Easter eggs in not one but two recent Pokémon titles.
In a Reddit post, a user named DDD-HERO points out a clever hint hidden within a hotel in Pokémon Sword and Shield:
The image above, taken by DDD-HERO, shows said wallpaper adorned with grapes and oranges. Those two fruits can be found all over in the Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer, including two plaques flanking a doorway, each featuring an icon representing either an orange or a bushel of grapes.
It's a great find from this web sleuth, who also came up with another possible hint in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Seen below, there's a flowerbed in Twinleaf town filled with red and purple flowers, now recognized as the color pair for Scarlet and Violet. DDD-HERO made sure to check the original versions of Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, finding that the fenced garden initially existed but with less-pronounced flowers of different colors. I'd say this is another hit of a hint!
Now to find one in Pokémon Legends: Arceus...
Check out the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right here, and find out which Pokémon are confirmed for the new duo of Switch titles so far.