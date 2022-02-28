News
Pac-Man Museum+ Release Date Trailer Revealed

Update: Pac-Man Museum Plus Launching This May, New Trailer Released

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM

Update, 2/28/22:

After revealing Pac-Man Museum+ in November of last year, Bandai Namco released a new trailer that showcases some of the fun ways to customize your personal Pac-Man museum arcade. This trailer also reveals that Pac-Man Museum+ will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on May 27. Plus, Pac-Man Museum+ will be a day-one title on Xbox Game Pass. 

Here are the past Pac-Man games available on Pac-Man Museum+: 

  • Pac-Man
  • Super Pac-Man
  • Pac & Pal
  • Pac-Land
  • Pac-Mania
  • Pac-Attack
  • Pac-In-Time
  • Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade Ver.
  • Pac-Man Arrangement CS Ver.
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition
  • Pac Motos
  • Pac' N Roll Remix
  • Pac-Man Battle Royale
  • Pac-Man 256

The original story continues below...

Original Story, 11/19/21:

Bandai Namco found out you like Pac-Man and has decided to add more Pac-Man to your Pac-Man. The publisher announced a new compilation called Pac-Man Museum +, which bundles 14 different games in the series in one, bright yellow package.

To access each game, you’ll explore an actual arcade as Pac-Man himself, which is pretty meta. This arcade can be customized to your liking Animal Crossing-style by purchasing decor using coins earned by completing in-game missions. 

Pac-Man Museum + gobbles its way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in early 2022.

