Update: Pac-Man Museum Plus Launching This May, New Trailer Released
Update, 2/28/22:
After revealing Pac-Man Museum+ in November of last year, Bandai Namco released a new trailer that showcases some of the fun ways to customize your personal Pac-Man museum arcade. This trailer also reveals that Pac-Man Museum+ will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on May 27. Plus, Pac-Man Museum+ will be a day-one title on Xbox Game Pass.
Here are the past Pac-Man games available on Pac-Man Museum+:
The original story continues below...
Original Story, 11/19/21:
Bandai Namco found out you like Pac-Man and has decided to add more Pac-Man to your Pac-Man. The publisher announced a new compilation called Pac-Man Museum +, which bundles 14 different games in the series in one, bright yellow package.
While not the first Museum style collection (it's a follow-up to 2014's Pac-Man Museum), this newest iteration includes popular modern titles such as Pac-Man Championship Edition and Pac-Man 256 and oddities like the Wii-exclusive Pac-Motos. The full list of titles is as follows:
- Pac-Man
- Super Pac-Man
- Pac & Pal
- Pac-Land
- Pac-Mania
- Pac-Attack
- Pac-In-Time
- Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade Version)
- Pac-Man Arrangement (Console Version)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition
- Pac-Motos
- Pac ‘N Roll Remix
- Pac-Man Battle Royale
- Pac-Man 256
To access each game, you’ll explore an actual arcade as Pac-Man himself, which is pretty meta. This arcade can be customized to your liking Animal Crossing-style by purchasing decor using coins earned by completing in-game missions.
Pac-Man Museum + gobbles its way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in early 2022.