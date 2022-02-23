Horizon Forbidden West’s First Patch Fixes HDR And Various Progression Issues

Horizon Forbidden West was released this past Friday and after a weekend where likely millions of players began Aloy’s latest journey, Guerrilla Games has released Patch 1.05, the game’s first.

This patch takes aim at several issues in the game, such as an oversharpening of the screen image when HDR is on, and it fixes dozens of them while also listing out known issues the team is working on. It’s par for the course as far as post-launch patches go but if you’ve held off on playing, Horizon Forbidden West is now an even better game as a result. And if you have been playing it and are looking for some fixes to issues you run into, there’s a good chance Patch 1.05 addresses your problem.

Here’s what to expect:

Main Quests:

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Side Quests And Errands:

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

World Activities:

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.

A rogue Tallneck near The Stand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.

Gameplay Fixes:

The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.

General Fixes:

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Aloy's animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.

Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy's gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.

Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.

Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.

NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.

Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.

Crash Fixes:

Fixed several crashes.

Other:

Various performance improvements.

Various other minor fixes and cosmetic improvements.

And here’s Guerrilla’s list of known issues:

The team is investigating with high priority, several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

Some players are experiencing an issue with infinite loading screens when attempting to load into Melee Pits.

Some players are experiencing an issue where Aloy’s outfit appears blurry in Photo Mode.

Some players are experiencing an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy can’t interact with a machine carcass, blocking progression.

