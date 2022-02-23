Bioware Says Dragon Age 4 Is In The Middle Of Full Production

Last month, Bioware shared a blog post updating fans on the status of the studio while promising a future update on the next Dragon Age title. Today, a new post makes good on that promise by giving fans a better idea of where it is on the development pipeline and the designers leading the project.

According to Bioware GM Gary McKay, the unofficially titled Dragon Age 4 is currently in the middle of full production, writing “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused.”

Bioware says this update is part of an initiative to better communicate with fans more often on its upcoming projects. The studio says to expect more information about Dragon Age in the form of blog posts and social media "later this year". The post also bids farewell to Dragon Age 4’s executive producer, Christian Dailey who joined Bioware in 2018. The game's remaining leadership consists of Game Director and EA veteran Corrine Busche, Production Director and former Mass Effect Legendary Edition lead Mac Walters, and Dragon Age veteran Benoit Houle as Director of Product Development.

The new Mass Effect gets a small mention with McKay reiterating its veteran team of developers led by ME Andromeda producer Mike Gamble. McKay reminds fans they shouldn’t expect the game anytime soon, however, writing “AAA next-gen games take a long time to make – and we know our fans may want them sooner. But our Number One priority needs to be quality, and that simply takes time to get it right.”

Overall, the update provides a smaller, more granular glimpse of Dragon Age 4's status but hearing about its progress on a more regular basis beats waiting around wondering what's going on with the project. The next Dragon Age currently has no release window.

[Source: Bioware]