PlayStation VR2 Headset Revealed Alongside New Look At Final Sense Controller Design

PlayStation has revealed the headset for its upcoming PlayStation VR2 system alongside a new look at the final design of the accompanying PSVR2 Sense controllers.

The company recently discussed this new virtual reality headset at CES 2022 last month alongside news that its popular Aloy-focused Horizon series would be getting a PSVR2-exclusive release called Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Since then, details about the headset have slowly trickled out but, until today, we didn’t actually know what the headset looked like. Now, we do:

As you can see, PSVR2 is heavily inspired by the look and feel of Sony’s PlayStation 5 as are the accompanying Sense controllers. Talking about the design in a new PlayStation Blog posted today, Sony says the goal was to create a “headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller.”

Following feedback from its first VR system, PSVR2 will feature the same balanced headset weight with a simple and easy-to-adjust headband that makes actually wearing it comfortable.

“Other features such as the headset’s adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face and placement of the stereo headphone jack also remain the same, so players will be familiar with it,” the PlayStation Blog reads. “For the PSVR2 headset, we took comfort a few steps further by adding new features such as a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view.”

The headset also features a new built-in motor responsible for headset feedback and a vent system to help prevent fog from building up on the viewable glass within the headset.

“When I started work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow,” Sony Interactive Entertainment senior art director Yujin Morisawa writes in the blog. “Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concept to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains an integrated ventilitaion. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out.”

Finally, PlayStation revealed that the PSVR2 headset will include the stylish PlayStation symbols on its front and back bands. There’s still no release date for the PSVR2, however, so it’s unknown when we’ll be able to see those symbols on the headset in person.

What do you think about the design of the PSVR2 headset? Let us know in the comments below!