Final Fantasy XIV 10-Year Plan Includes Graphical Update And Expanded Solo Play

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn famously arose from the ashes of its ill-fated first iteration in 2014. Since then, the MMO has exploded in popularity thanks to several well-received expansions, including its latest, Endwalker. If you somehow thought Square would be slowing down after eight years, you’d be grossly mistaken. During its recent Letter from the Producer Live presentation, the publisher discussed its plans to support the game for the next decade.

It all starts with Patch 6.1, which hits the game in April. It will expand the game’s Trust System, the feature that lets players experience certain main scenario dungeons with NPC allies (thus eliminating the need to group up with real players), to apply to all main dungeons in A Realm Reborn specifically. That means those who want to adventure alone will have more opportunities to do so. Square states that this will expand to even more dungeons later.

Square also confirmed that the game’s first graphical update is currently in the works. These improvements include higher-resolution textures, better lighting/shadow effects, and improved material qualities. Square aims to release this graphical facelift alongside the next expansion pack.

Free trial registration has also reopened after Square temporarily suspended it to ease server congestion during Endwalker's launch period. This has also been expanded to include all content from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. The free trial also grants access to the Au Ra race and three additional jobs: Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist.

Lastly, Square rolled out a partial roadmap of new content arriving in upcoming patches. The publisher emphasized that there’s plenty of unannounced content still to come, so don’t take this list as the be-all-end-all of Final Fantasy XIV support.

Patch 6.1 Series

New Main Scenario Questline – Patch 6.1 - 6.5

“Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” – Patch 6.1 – 6.5

“Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” Sidequest Series – Patch 6.1 – 6.5

Myths of the Realm #1 (Alliance Raid)

Crystalline Conflict (New PvP)

Arkasodara Tribe Quests and Dailies

Dragonsong’s Reprise (New Ultimate Duty)

Ultima’s Bane (Unreal)

Trust Support for A Realm Reborn (Patch 2.0) Main Scenario Dungeons

New Calling Card-Style UI (Name TBD)

New Hairstyles for Hrothgar

Empyreum (Ishgard Housing)

Custom Deliveries: Ameliance

Plus, New Trials and other assorted updates…

Patch 6.2 Series

Trust Support for A Realm Reborn 2.X Main Scenario Dungeons

Trust Support for 2-3 Heavensward™ Main Scenario Dungeons

New Weapon Enhancements

New "Criterion" Dungeon with Variable Difficulty (for 1–4 Players)

"Island Sanctuary" Debuts

Plus Pandæmonium, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more…

Patch 6.3 Series

Trust system for Remaining Heavensward Main Scenario Dungeons

Deep Dungeon Series #3

Ultimate Duty #5

Island Sanctuary Updates

Plus Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more…

Patch 6.4 and Patch 6.5 Series

Trust system for Stormblood™ Main Scenario Dungeons

“Criterion” Dungeons #2 & #3

Additional Area for Island Sanctuary

Plus the Conclusion to Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more…

More Plans for Patches 6.4 and 6.5 are being made as we speak!

This should be welcomed news for Final Fantasy XIV players old and new, as the Endwalker expansion has gotten fans excited for the future of the MMO more than ever before. To learn more about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, be sure to check out our review.