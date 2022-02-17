Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 will likely be released in 2023 after years of development, including time spent in Early Access.

This news comes by way of PCGamesN, which recently spoke to Larian head Swen Vincke about the status of the RPG. According to Vincke, the team needs another year of development, but this year will be the last full year required for work on the game.

“We’re going to release it when it’s ready,” Vincke said. “I mean, the main goal here is quality: getting the game at the quality level that it needs to be. That said, we do think we still need a year to do that. But it will be the last year. We’re getting to the end of it.”

When asked about the launch, Vincke told PCGamesN that it’s “probably not this year, but it’s not going to be much later than that.” It sounds like 2022 is off the table, but 2023 is a sure bet. Of course, anything could happen between now and then that could push back release expectations, but it sounds like if things go according to plan, we’ll all be playing the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3 next year.

[Source: PCGamesN]

