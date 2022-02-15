New Horizon Forbidden West Lego Set Includes Detailed Aloy Minifigure And Tallneck Dino

Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s acclaimed Zero Dawn, drops this Friday. Today, Lego revealed a tie-in “Tallneck” set for any avid collectors out there. The set comes with 1222 pieces and features a detailed Aloy minifigure along with the titular Tallneck robo-dinosaur (see gallery below).

Hopefully, the Tallneck Lego set will serve as a fun reminder of the game’s unforgettable visuals and narrative sequences when it finally launches on May 1. Measuring over 13.5 in. (34 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) wide, and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep, the entire set contains:

Aloy and a Watcher – The Lego minifigure of Horizon character Aloy has a bow and a brick-built spear, and the Watcher figure comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes

Authentic Tallneck features – The disc-shaped head, antennae protruding from the neck, tail-like structures and long legs of a Tallneck are replicated in Lego style

Display stand with familiar Horizon landscape details – Includes a brick-built birch tree, tall grass and a rusty stoplight with a vine wrapped around it

Our very own Kimberley Wallace awarded the open-world, sci-fi RPG a 9.25 and said, “Horizon Forbidden West reaches a new high bar for Guerrilla Games. It does more than surpass its predecessor; it takes Horizon’s fiction to captivating places and builds a rich world that rewards you for the effort you put into it. Mostly, it’s an entertaining experience, complete with jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable fights.”

Horizon Forbidden West launches for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18. While you count down the remaining days of the week, read our Eight Promising Improvements Coming to the game or our Everything We Know primer.

What are your thoughts on the Tallneck Lego set? Are you going to nab a copy when it becomes available in a few months? Let us know down below.